Making Plans for Chick Corea Concert

Minna Karas Marino (left) and Councillor-at-Large Leo Robinson have announced plans to hold a concert featuring Chick Corea, the Grammy-winning jazz pianist and composer, in the summer of 2019 at Chelsea Stadium. Karas Marino is a former Chelsea High School classmate of the legendary musician and artist while Robinson has also maintained a long-time friendship with Chick Corea. The Record sat down with the two local concert planners and the story will appear in an upcoming edition of the Chelsea Record.