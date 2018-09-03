Making Plans for Chick Corea Concert

September 3, 2018
By

Minna Karas Marino (left) and Councillor-at-Large Leo Robinson have announced plans to hold a concert featuring Chick Corea, the Grammy-winning jazz pianist and composer, in the summer of 2019 at Chelsea Stadium. Karas Marino is a former Chelsea High School classmate of the legendary musician and artist while Robinson has also maintained a long-time friendship with Chick Corea. The Record sat down with the two local concert planners and the story will appear in an upcoming edition of the Chelsea Record.

Plan West Chelsea

Plan West Chelsea - Facebook Page

Plan West Chelsea 2014 Community Survey

Planee West Chelsea 2014 Encuesta Sobre La Comunidad

Archives

Real Time Web Analytics - Buzz Stat