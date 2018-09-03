New Year, New School

Excited middle school students at the brand new Clark Avenue School ran in the front door as the 8:05 a.m. bell rang and the new school opened up. The new Clark Ave fully opened to students on Wednesday morning, Aug. 29, bringing phase 1 and phase 2 together – complete with a new gym, a new music room and an exciting outdoor courtyard space. Excited parents, students and school staff gathered in the new courtyard before school started – buzzing with excitement over having a new term start in a new building with all of the amenities.