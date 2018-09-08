News Briefs

BEACON STREET RAMP TO CLOSE

The Beacon Street off-ramp on the Mystic/Tobin Bridge closed for construction on Aug. 27 for two months through November. The Route 111 Bus outbound will use an alternative route until the ramp is reopened. The Route 111 bus outbound will use the 4th Street off-ramp, turn right on Broadway, left on 2nd Street and then left on Park Street. Two stops—Beacon @ Broadway and Park @ Williams—will be temporarily closed. A new temporary stop will occur at Chelsea Square (Broadway @ Second Street).

EVENING ON THE CREEK WITH GREENROOTS

Join GreenRoots to celebrate another year of victories for our community and environmental justice. The 3rd Annual Evening on the Creek will take place on Friday, Sept. 7, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. There will be live music, food and drinks on our waterfront. For questions, contact Maria Belen Power at 617-466-3076 or at mariabelenp@greenrootschelsea.org.

CHELSEA VS. REVERE – BOCCE!

Come and watch the Chelsea vs. Revere Bocce Bowl game on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For any questions, contact the Chelsea Senior Center at 617-466-4370. Bring your own chair. This event will take place at Voke Park, 546 Washington St.

10TH ANNUAL ALS/MS WALK FOR LIVING

Join hundreds in the 10th annual ALS & MS Walk for Living, a fundraiser to support individuals with ALS and MS and support the residences at the Leonard Florence Center for Living (LFCL), the first urban model Green House in the country. The event will begin at 165 Captains Row on Admirals Hill, Sunday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m.

Register or donate at walkforliving.org, or call 617-409-8973 with any questions.

RESIDENTIAL STICKER CHANGES TO RENEWALS

The Traffic and Parking Commission recently changed renewal dates for the Residential Parking Program. For the Residential Sticker, the new renewal date is March 1, 2019. This means that current Residential Stickers are valid until February 28, 2019. There is no need get a new Residential Sticker in July. However, Visitor Placards must be renewed in July. Those placards expire on August 1, 2018. The application for renewal of the Visitor Placard is available both at City Hall in the Clerk’s Office and for download on the City’s website.

FITNESS, GAMES IN THE SQUARE

Join friends and neighbors every Wednesday morning at 7:30 to 8 a.m., City Hall Plaza. Free class and practice with Bill Baron, presented by Chelsea Prospers. This ancient Chinese practice is a martial art, but its emphasis on balance and harmony, both physical and spiritual, makes it desirable for anyone seeking a peaceful start to their day. Appropriate for all people aged 10+ including seniors. Held weather permitting.

Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. on City Hall Plaza, join neighbors for table top games in Bellingham Square. Bring dominos, chess, checkers, backgammon, and more to play with your neighbors. Held weather permitting.

CHELSEA HILLS WALKS

The Chelsea Hill Community will hold the following walks and meetings in the coming weeks. If weather is inclement or too cold, they will cancel. Check their Facebook page for information on cancellations. Locations will also be announced on the Facebook page. To contact them, e-mail HYPERLINK “mailto:chelseahillcommunity@gmail.com” chelseahillcommunity@gmail.com; or by phone at (857) 323-0661.

Meetings: The Chelsea Hill Community will have their monthly meeting on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. in the First Congregational Church, 26 County Rd.

Walks:

Second Saturdays…Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.

Third Thursdays…Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.

CHELSEA ENHANCEMENT TEAM: CLEANING UP PROGRESSIVELY

Join the Community Enhancement Team (CET), every third Wednesday of the month. The CET is a team of resident leaders committed to working together to solve community problems and improve the quality of life, the cleanliness and safety in Chelsea.

Next meeting is Weds., Aug. 15, from 6-8 p.m. in the High Terrace Community Room next to 61-63 Gerrish Ave.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

CITIZENSHIP CLASSES

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

MASSPORT NOISE COMPLAINT LINE

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

SENIOR WATER AND SEWER DISCOUNT

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.