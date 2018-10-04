Elizabeth Warren for U.S. Senate

Every now and then an extraordinary person appears on the political scene who diverges from politics as usual.

Such was the case six years ago when Elizabeth Warren first ran for the United States Senate — and in the six years in which she has served in that esteemed office, she has adhered to the principles upon which she first campaigned and was elected.

It is fair to say that there is no one at any level of government who has fought harder for restoring the ever-shrinking American middle class than Senator Warren. She has been fearless in taking on the big-money interests that brought us the Great Recession of 10 years ago this month and that continue to wield huge power in Washington.

Conversely, there is no member of Congress whom the billionaire-class fears more than Elizabeth Warren.

In terms of the social issues of our day — immigration policies, equal protection of the law for persons of all gender identities, sensible gun control legislation, and the right of a woman to choose — Senator Warren is in the mainstream of those who live and work in our communities.

By contrast, her Republican opponent, State Representative Geoff Diehl, stands at the polar opposite of Senator Warren on all of these issues.

Moreover, State Rep. Diehl served as a campaign chairman for President Donald Trump in 2016 and still counts himself as an avid supporter of President Trump– need we say anything more?

In a time when the values upon which America was founded are being threatened as never before, Massachusetts and our nation need senators such as Elizabeth Warren. We proudly endorse her candidacy for re-election and we urge all of our readers to register to vote — and then turn out to vote — on her behalf on election day.