News Briefs

High School Diploma Preparation in Spanish

Spanish HiSet course is to prepare for the Massachusetts Department of Education’s High School Equivalency Test, students take practice tests and develop individualized study plans. Beginning with diagnostic testing, instruction focuses on writing, reading, math, science and social studies. Students will use textbooks/workbooks and calculators. There is a separate fee for testing. Cost: $150. Saturdays, 9:30-1:30pm September 29-December 8. Register online or in person at the Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street, Monday-Friday, 4-8:30pm and Saturday 9-4:30pm. Call (617) 466-5233.

Arbor Day Celebration

The Chelsea Tree Board is excited to invite you to our annual Arbor Day Celebration! The celebration will on Friday October 19 at 9:00 AM at the Williams School.

As part of this celebration we will be planting trees around the William School. This follows a commitment made last spring to the 5th grade class from Citizen School that requested to our City Manager and City Council President that we replant all the trees along their school.

Please refer any questions on the event to Fidel Maltez fmaltez@chelseama.gov).

Fall/Winter Recreation Program Registration

Looking for interesting, fun, affordable activities to do in Chelsea? Registration for youth & adult programs are now underway. Go to: recreation.chelseama.gov where you can view and register for a wide range of affordable programs such as: keyboard and guitar classes, yoga, volleyball, computer & GED classes, English and Spanish language classes. Register online or in person at the Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street, Monday-Friday, 4-8:30pm and Saturday 9-4:30pm. Call (617) 466-5233.

FALL/WINTER RECREATION PROGRAMMING

FALL PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

The Chelsea Public Library has released its fall programming, with the following events coming up.

Thursday, Oct. 4, Chelsea Lego Club, 6 p.m.

Weds., Oct. 24, Smoothie Time, 3:30 p.m. Make Smoothies with Health Chelsea and celebrate Food Day.

Weds., Oct. 31, Tissue Box Monsters: Make a monster out of tissue boxes and decorate it however you’d like, 3:30 p.m.

BEACON STREET RAMP CLOSED

The Beacon Street off-ramp on the Mystic/Tobin Bridge closed for construction on Aug. 27 for two months through November. The Route 111 Bus outbound will use an alternative route until the ramp is reopened. The Route 111 bus outbound will use the 4th Street off-ramp, turn right on Broadway, left on 2nd Street and then left on Park Street. Two stops—Beacon @ Broadway and Park @ Williams—will be temporarily closed. A new temporary stop will occur at Chelsea Square (Broadway @ Second Street).

CULTURAL COUNCIL

Chelsea Cultural Council has received $21,900 from the Massachusetts Cultural Council (MCC) a state agency, to assist public projects that promote access, education, diversity and excellence in the arts, humanities and sciences.

Council members will be available to discuss grant procedure and guidelines on Monday, September 24 from 2-6pm in the lobby of the Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street.

Organizations, schools, individuals are encouraged to apply for grant funds that can be used to support a variety of artistic and cultural projects that benefit citizens in Chelsea – including field trips, exhibits, festivals, short-term arts residencies or performances in schools as well as cultural workshops and lectures. Projects awarded must be implemented between January, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

The deadline for completed Online Application must be received by October 15, 2018.

Online Application is available at HYPERLINK “http://www.mass-culture.org/chelsea” www.mass-culture.org/chelsea. Guidelines can be picked up at Chelsea City Hall, Dept. of Health & Human Services, Room 100 or find it at HYPERLINK “http://www.chelseama.gov/ccc” www.chelseama.gov/ccc. For additional information call (617) 466-4090 or email HYPERLINK “mailto:culturalcouncil@chelseama.gov” culturalcouncil@chelseama.gov.

CHELSEA HILLS WALKS

The Chelsea Hill Community will hold the following walks and meetings in the coming weeks. If weather is inclement or too cold, they will cancel. Check their Facebook page for information on cancellations. Locations will also be announced on the Facebook page. To contact them, e-mail HYPERLINK “mailto:chelseahillcommunity@gmail.com” chelseahillcommunity@gmail.com; or by phone at (857) 323-0661.

Walks:

Second Saturdays…Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.

Third Thursdays…Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

CHELSEA ENHANCEMENT TEAM: CLEANING UP PROGRESSIVELY

Join the Community Enhancement Team (CET), every third Wednesday of the month. The CET is a team of resident leaders committed to working together to solve community problems and improve the quality of life, the cleanliness and safety in Chelsea.

Next meeting is Weds., Oct. 17, from 6-8 p.m. in the High Terrace Community Room next to 61-63 Gerrish Ave.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

CITIZENSHIP CLASSES

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

MASSPORT NOISE COMPLAINT LINE

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

SENIOR WATER AND SEWER DISCOUNT

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.