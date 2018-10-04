Obituaries 10-04-2018

Peter Pascual

July 17, 1951 — June 30, 2018

Peter I. Pascual, in his 67th year, passed away unexpectedly in his Everett home. He was born and raised in Puerto Rico. As a young man, Peter settled in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. Later he purchased a home in West Wareham and resided there with his beloved wife for many years.

Peter’s life career was working as a waiter and banquet captain. He worked in Boston for many years at well-known eateries such as Las Brisa’s on the waterfront and for Legal Seafoods. Fifteen years ago he came to work for the Wyndham Hotel in Chelsea beginning with room service. He soon progressed to the positio n of waiter and banquet captain. With his delightful demeanor and hospitable nature, he made many new friends and acquaintances in Chelsea from fellow staffers at the hotel to the many hotel banquet attendees. He was revered and beloved by many in the local business community service clubs; Chelsea Rotary, Chelsea Kiwanis and many other organizations.

Peter was widowed before coming to work in Chelsea, but kept the house in Wareham he had shared with his beloved wife. He enjoyed his time there, gardening, taking walks and simply relaxing.

Surviving Peter are his many friends and he will be missed by all who knew him.

His Funeral will be conducted from the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea, today, Thursday, Oct. 4, at noon. Services will conclude with Peter being placed to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Friends are all most kindly invited to attend. The Funeral Home is fully handicap accessible with parking opposite the Funeral Home. Arrangements are by Anthony Memorial- Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, Chelsea.