Police Briefs 10-04-2018

SCHOOL BUS

On Sept. 20, at 7:20 a.m., a traffic officer was on Beacon Street between Broadway and Chestnut Street when a vehicle drove past a School Bus with lights activated on Beacon Street.

The operator provided an invalid New York license. The driver was arrested on scene.

Shreya Baskota, 31, of Acton, was charged with failing to stop for a school bus and operating a motor vehicle in violation of a license restriction.

CABLE FIT

On Sept. 21, at 11 p.m., officers responded to a radio call for a disorderly male party located at 101 Winnisimmet St. On arrival, officers met with the landlord of the facility. He stated that one of the tenants on the property was smashing glass bottles on the of property and kicked the apartment door off the hinges. The suspect told the officers it was because he had no cable television.

The officers arrested the male subject.

Joseph Swan, 31, of 101 Winnisimmet St. was charged with disorderly conduct, vandalizing property and threatening to commit a crime.

ASSAULTS POLICE

On Sept. 22, at 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 139 Addison St. for a report of a male party banging on a neighbors door and making threats. The officers confronted the described male who assaulted the officers. He was placed under arrest.

Alexander Palencia, 23, of 277 Carter St., was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer and three counts of malicious destruction of property under $1,200.

PHONE IT IN

On Sept. 22, at 12:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to 317 Broadway for a report of a customer who was refusing to pay for phone services rendered to him. The store manager also stated that he stole another customer’s Apple iPhone. While they placed the male into custody, they recovered illegal ammunition from the subject.

Komlanvi Agogo, 25, of 10 Louis St., was charged with two counts of larceny from a building, two counts of possession of ammo with a permit and two counts of threatening to commit a crime.