Carl and Sharon Minkovitz Coordinate Beatles Tribute Concert on Oct. 13

Sharon and Carl Minkovitz (pictured above) are planning a Beatles tribute fundraising event on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 7 to 11 p.m., at Temple Emmanuel in Chelsea. The Glass Onion, an acoustic Beatles cover band, will be performing many of the Beatles’ songs. Tickets include the show, pizza, and snacks. There will be a cash bar. Tickets are $20 per person and may be purchased by calling the Temple Emmanuel office at 617-889-1736 or at the door. Proceeds will go toward the restoration of the temple.